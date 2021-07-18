Navcoin (NAV) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Navcoin has a market cap of $22.40 million and approximately $942,076.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000991 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000234 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00036965 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,195,562 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

