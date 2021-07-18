NEAR Protocol Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00005999 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $791.20 million and $35.91 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00034147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00241933 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036366 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00012624 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,671,025 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

