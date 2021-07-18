Nervos Network (CKB) Achieves Market Cap of $244.78 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $244.78 million and $4.57 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,679.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,891.83 or 0.05971797 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.04 or 0.01385874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.00376788 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00130861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.84 or 0.00627652 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.60 or 0.00386989 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.01 or 0.00296739 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,909,512,445 coins and its circulating supply is 27,089,204,192 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.