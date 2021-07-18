Nervos Network (CKB) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.84 Million

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $250.78 million and approximately $4.84 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,707.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,955.83 or 0.06168429 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $444.38 or 0.01401502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.78 or 0.00380929 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00133919 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00638030 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.01 or 0.00394258 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.87 or 0.00302376 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 32,901,711,782 coins and its circulating supply is 27,081,275,832 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

