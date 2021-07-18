Nestree (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $4.99 Million

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Nestree has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $516,055.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,730.90 or 1.00058849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00035141 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00051339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000861 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003166 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008875 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nestree

