Netbox Coin Trading Down 23.5% Over Last 7 Days (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Netbox Coin has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $137,525.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Netbox Coin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.53 or 0.00301454 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Netbox Coin Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 78,413,323 coins and its circulating supply is 77,820,811 coins. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global . Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @netboxglobal . Netbox Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@netboxglobal

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Netbox Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netbox Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.