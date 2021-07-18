NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NetScout Systems stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company had a trading volume of 817,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,818. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $19.76 and a 52 week high of $31.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

