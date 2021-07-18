Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,800 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the June 15th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

NHS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. 50,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,760. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $10.59 and a 52-week high of $13.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 19.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,240 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,918 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 308,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

