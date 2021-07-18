Neutrino Dollar Price Tops $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Neutrino Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.43 or 0.00301302 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000095 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Coin Profile

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

