Neutrino Token (NSBT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $141,116.00

Neutrino Token (CURRENCY:NSBT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Neutrino Token has a market cap of $45.92 million and $141,116.00 worth of Neutrino Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.28 or 0.00067656 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino Token has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Neutrino Token Profile

Neutrino Token’s genesis date was March 3rd, 2020. Neutrino Token’s total supply is 2,157,586 coins. Neutrino Token’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official website for Neutrino Token is neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Token is t.me/neutrino_protocol_news

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino System Base Token (NSBT) is a utility and governance token for the Neutrino system that is designed to ensure the stability of reserves on the Neutrino smart contract through the so-called mechanism of reserve recapitalization. The token is also used for protocol’s governance and supporting liquidity pools of Decentralized Forex. “

