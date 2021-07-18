New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 551,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,936. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Get New Age Metals alerts:

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for New Age Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Age Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.