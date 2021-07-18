New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) Short Interest Update

New Age Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the June 15th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS NMTLF remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 551,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,936. New Age Metals has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12.
New Age Metals Company Profile
