New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGCG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,833,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NGCG traded down 0.01 on Friday, reaching 0.05. 2,043,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,155,836. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.06. New Generation Consumer Group has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.09.

New Generation Consumer Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Monster Marketing Group, Inc, develops, markets, sells, and distributes consumable products to consumers in North America. The company's Michelada division offers Michelada Mix under the Mucho Macho brand name; and VIP Spirits division offers liqueur infused vodka in various flavors under the Excuse brand.

