Newscrypto (NWC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $9.89 Million

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded down 20.9% against the dollar. Newscrypto has a market capitalization of $80.87 million and $9.89 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00038918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.63 or 0.00100095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00146896 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,487.75 or 0.99658218 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

About Newscrypto

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,686,083 coins and its circulating supply is 157,036,435 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

