Newscrypto (NWC) Trading Down 15.8% Over Last 7 Days

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Newscrypto has a total market capitalization of $84.60 million and $8.14 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto’s genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 276,690,658 coins and its circulating supply is 157,041,011 coins. Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io . Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using U.S. dollars.

