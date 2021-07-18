NEXT (NEXT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $331.00

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. NEXT has a total market cap of $503,113.25 and $331.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for $0.0808 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEXT has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.22 or 0.00375601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009335 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

Buying and Selling NEXT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

