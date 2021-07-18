NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 129.3% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 665,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,306,000 after buying an additional 375,237 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 272,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,580 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 56,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 14,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $77.92. 9,087,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,706,591. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $152.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.18.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,300,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,787 shares of company stock worth $13,075,474. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

