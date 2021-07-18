NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.78.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $54.33 and a 12-month high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -314.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,210,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $161,120,000 after acquiring an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8,243.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 651,835 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $47,505,000 after acquiring an additional 644,022 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 142,150.7% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 389,767 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $28,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,493 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 1,432.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 281,080 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 262,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 360,618 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $26,254,000 after purchasing an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

