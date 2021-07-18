NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $139.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will post sales of $139.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.04 million and the highest is $143.60 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $130.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $578.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $574.00 million to $582.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $603.26 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $11.19 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

