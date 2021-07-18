NFT Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last week, NFT has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $39,808.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

