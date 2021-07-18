NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $26.13 or 0.00082624 BTC on exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $590,452.30 and $80,046.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00102952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00148555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,685.14 or 1.00199902 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTLootBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTLootBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.