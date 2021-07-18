NFTX Price Reaches $75.42 on Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last week, NFTX has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. NFTX has a market capitalization of $35.39 million and $1.10 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $75.42 or 0.00238083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NFTX

NFTX (CRYPTO:NFTX) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 469,257 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

