NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.44.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NGL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP John Ciolek acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 242,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,671.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 64.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 37.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGL Energy Partners stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. NGL Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.97.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.92). NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 20.92% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil and liquids logistics, and water solution businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

