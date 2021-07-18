NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Euclidean Capital LLC

Euclidean Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,493,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590,253 shares during the quarter. NGM Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 14.5% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Euclidean Capital LLC owned approximately 1.94% of NGM Biopharmaceuticals worth $43,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 112,796 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $20.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.33 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.11.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

