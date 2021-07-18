NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Update

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NCSYF remained flat at $$272.00 during trading on Friday. NICE has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.00.
About NICE
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.