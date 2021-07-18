Nimiq (NIM) Trading 20.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $33.11 million and $1.00 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,893.20 or 0.05995695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.03 or 0.01387230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.57 or 0.00375514 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00132662 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.37 or 0.00628223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.00389723 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.53 or 0.00296207 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,698,667,438 coins and its circulating supply is 8,037,167,438 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

