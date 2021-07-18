NIX (NIX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NIX has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $60,397.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,555.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,876.90 or 0.05947965 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.64 or 0.01377389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.71 or 0.00373024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00130649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.80 or 0.00623672 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.16 or 0.00387119 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.98 or 0.00291479 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,464 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

