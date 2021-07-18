NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 93.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of NMI worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in NMI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NMI by 1,657.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 23,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $551,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock worth $1,560,828 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised their target price on NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.