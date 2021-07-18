Noku Price Reaches $0.17 on Exchanges (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Noku coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges. Noku has a market cap of $5.21 million and $2,968.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Noku has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00049080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.06 or 0.00810221 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. Noku’s official message board is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.