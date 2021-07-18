Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Hits Market Cap of $4.15 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $35,103.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $54.28 or 0.00171132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00049873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002635 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00014357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.06 or 0.00829420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,533 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

