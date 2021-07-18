Nord Finance (NORD) Price Reaches $1.18 on Major Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00003725 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and $207,075.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 40.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.36 or 1.00157672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance launched on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,192,544 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

