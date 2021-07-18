Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decline of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Northern Star Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS NESRF traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.90. 2,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,214. Northern Star Resources has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

