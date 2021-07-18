Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ardagh Group S.A. (NYSE:ARD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,619 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.40% of Ardagh Group worth $6,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardagh Group during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ardagh Group by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ardagh Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ardagh Group in the 4th quarter worth $862,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARD opened at $23.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $446.53 million, a P/E ratio of -125.95 and a beta of 1.21. Ardagh Group S.A. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $28.33.

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ardagh Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Metal Beverage Packaging Europe, Metal Beverage Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America.

