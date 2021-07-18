Northern Trust Corp Buys 91,544 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,544 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.50% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 241,406 shares during the period. Finally, HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,770,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

WLL stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $57.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.