Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,113 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.80% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $6,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GRC opened at $34.91 on Friday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $911.85 million, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.18.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $89.03 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Gorman-Rupp Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

