Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,155 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.10% of C3.ai worth $6,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,535.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 371,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 357,461 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in C3.ai by 302.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 35,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.22.

In other C3.ai news, Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 170,000 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $11,558,300.00. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $4,485,037.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 486,752 shares in the company, valued at $25,160,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 5,515,186 shares of company stock worth $339,114,147. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AI opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $183.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.27.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.