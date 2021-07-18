Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 98,850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 210,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.01. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $690.85 million, a PE ratio of -57.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.06 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. Equities research analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.67.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

