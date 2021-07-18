Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 34,624 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.20% of Miller Industries worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Miller Industries by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.95 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.50 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Miller Industries Profile

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

