Northern Trust Corp Has $6.28 Million Holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 591,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,617 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.36% of City Office REIT worth $6,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in City Office REIT by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 85,610 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 386,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after acquiring an additional 26,352 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in City Office REIT by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 114,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in City Office REIT by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE CIO opened at $12.47 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

