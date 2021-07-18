Northern Trust Corp Has $6.29 Million Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 429,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.76% of Brigham Minerals worth $6,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,569 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 16,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $296,803.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 19,464 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $358,332.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 584,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,367. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNRL opened at $19.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $33.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.32 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

