Northern Trust Corp Has $6.49 Million Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $6,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in PetroChina in the 4th quarter worth $3,927,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetroChina during the first quarter worth about $618,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PetroChina by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 86.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in PetroChina by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 16,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Get PetroChina alerts:

Shares of PTR stock opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29. PetroChina Company Limited has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $85.12 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.69%. On average, research analysts expect that PetroChina Company Limited will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PetroChina from $4.13 to $4.35 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. HSBC upgraded PetroChina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PetroChina from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PetroChina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroChina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.