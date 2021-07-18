Northern Trust Corp Has $6.54 Million Position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 815,199 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 121,132 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of SFL worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 244.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SFL. B. Riley raised their price target on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.07.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $109.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

