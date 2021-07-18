Northern Trust Corp Has $6.59 Million Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.07% of McAfee worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,339,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,782,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,745,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McAfee by 18.9% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,437,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

MCFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Shares of MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69. McAfee Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $29.36.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. McAfee’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

McAfee Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

