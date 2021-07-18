Northern Trust Corp Has $6.66 Million Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,759 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.35% of CVR Energy worth $6,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth $211,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE CVI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. CVR Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.