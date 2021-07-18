Northern Trust Corp Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 186,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $37.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.15%.

MGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

