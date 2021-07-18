Northern Trust Corp Has $6.86 Million Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.98% of Ellington Financial worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 110.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Ellington Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 8,416 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EFC opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $795.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 30.47 and a quick ratio of 30.47.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 172.10% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

EFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

