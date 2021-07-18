Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,845 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,802 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of First Community Bankshares worth $6,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Community Bankshares by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Community Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ FCBC opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.59. First Community Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $33.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 30.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

