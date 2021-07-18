Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,301 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of MSG Networks worth $6,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in MSG Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,172,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,677,000 after acquiring an additional 34,224 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of MSG Networks by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 719,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 118,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in MSG Networks by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 205,228 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in MSG Networks by 419.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 158,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSG Networks by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 149,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 61,510 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSGN opened at $14.17 on Friday. MSG Networks Inc. has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a market cap of $803.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.15.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a net margin of 28.10% and a negative return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

About MSG Networks

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

