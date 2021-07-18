Northern Trust Corp Makes New $6.99 Million Investment in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 566,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,993,000. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.14% of Yatsen as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Yatsen in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Yatsen during the first quarter worth $617,000. 18.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Shares of YSG opened at $7.75 on Friday. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.66.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $220.47 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Yatsen

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

