Northern Trust Corp Purchases 78,429 Shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,429 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.45% of AlloVir worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 8,394.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 910,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 899,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after acquiring an additional 558,523 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AlloVir by 6,076.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 490,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 117,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,099,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,735,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ann M. Leen sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $3,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

ALVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AlloVir from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on AlloVir from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $48.96.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

