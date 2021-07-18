Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,504 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Cooper-Standard worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 16.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $24.52 on Friday. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 3.24.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.